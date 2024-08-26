Ethereum Price Up 1.1% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $2,692.37 or 0.04272310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $323.89 billion and $12.25 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00041727 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00012964 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,299,121 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

