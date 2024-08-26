Family Firm Inc. Purchases Shares of 582 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.96. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

