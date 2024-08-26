Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW) Shares Up 2.9%

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. 8,358 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

