Fiducian Group Ltd (FID) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.18.
Fiducian Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.
About Fiducian Group
