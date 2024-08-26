Fiducian Group Ltd (FID) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.211 per share on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Fiducian Group’s previous final dividend of $0.18.

Fiducian Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Get Fiducian Group alerts:

About Fiducian Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.