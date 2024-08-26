Financial Guidance Group Inc. Sells 16,342 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,342 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after acquiring an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 221,895 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,788,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 159,596 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

