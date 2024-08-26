First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 1,771 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,725,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 501,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 305,141 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,229 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,642,000 after buying an additional 163,064 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IFRA traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.32. 239,752 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

