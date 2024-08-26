First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 375 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.3 %

FOCT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,689 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $559.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.