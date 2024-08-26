First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $493,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $938,323,000 after purchasing an additional 504,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,346,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,554 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 662,293 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,759,000 after purchasing an additional 433,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,846,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF remained flat at $97.79 during trading on Monday. 1,084,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,548,826. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

