First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $645,000 Stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (BATS:FLV – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,257 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.32% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLV. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 64,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $557,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The firm has a market cap of $221.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.3561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

