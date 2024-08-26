First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases 3,660 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after buying an additional 918,032 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,242,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 601,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 587,337 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,139,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 845,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 466,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XLG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.36. 733,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

