First Merchants Corp Acquires Shares of 20,000 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $68,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth $75,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas R. Rich bought 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares in the company, valued at $863,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 2.7 %

CTOS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,770. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.00.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Profile

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.