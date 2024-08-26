First Merchants Corp Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Merchants Corp reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,829 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,474,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,887,607. The stock has a market cap of $204.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

