First Merchants Corp Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of IWO traded up $7.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.22. 548,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,120. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $269.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

