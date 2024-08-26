First Merchants Corp Sells 1,053 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

First Merchants Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 306.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,806,000 after buying an additional 3,670,048 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 701,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,322,000 after buying an additional 204,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 194.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,845,000 after buying an additional 427,952 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 21,827.8% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 578,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after buying an additional 575,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 389,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of IJS stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.22. 314,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,762. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.81 and a 52-week high of $111.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.