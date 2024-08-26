First Merchants Corp Sells 26,198 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,198 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 786.0% in the fourth quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 152,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

