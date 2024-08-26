First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FV. &PARTNERS grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FV traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,677. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.84. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

