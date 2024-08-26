First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.04

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.04 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 23773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $938.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

