Flare (FLR) Tops One Day Volume of $4.58 Million

Flare (FLR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $718.40 million and $4.58 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,398,098,890 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

