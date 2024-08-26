Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

