Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter.
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.