Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £197.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £197.22 ($256.27).
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £220 ($285.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($276.77) to £207 ($268.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
