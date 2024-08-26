Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £197.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is £197.22 ($256.27).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £220 ($285.86) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($276.77) to £207 ($268.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

About Flutter Entertainment

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £159.45 ($207.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is £151.93 and its 200 day moving average is £156.79. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of £120.20 ($156.19) and a 52 week high of £179.80 ($233.63). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90. The company has a market cap of £28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,817.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.