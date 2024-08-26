Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.74

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.74 and last traded at $27.63, with a volume of 7208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Four Corners Property Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.73.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 128.97%.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 31.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,188,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,667,000 after purchasing an additional 759,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,546,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,512,000 after acquiring an additional 297,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,518,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,127,000 after acquiring an additional 294,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

