Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.29

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 52618 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

