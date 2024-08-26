Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $19.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

FRSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,703 shares of company stock valued at $565,971 over the last ninety days. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freshworks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. FACT Capital LP grew its holdings in Freshworks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 64,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $44,919,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $174.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

