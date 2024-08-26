Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.50

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 283734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

