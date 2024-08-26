Fruits (FRTS) Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Fruits has a total market capitalization of $328,651.23 and approximately $125,470.34 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

