FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 2,085,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,887,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of FuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $587.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, Director Neil Glat bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of FuboTV by 114.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after buying an additional 4,461,707 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuboTV by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,810,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,780 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in FuboTV by 528.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,002 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

