Fullcircle Wealth LLC Takes Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.10. 1,753,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $182.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at $36,151,670.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,833. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.