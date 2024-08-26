Gala (GALA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $62.21 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $761.65 million and $62.21 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,142,627,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,173,569,138 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

