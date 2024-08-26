GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. 541,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,919. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

