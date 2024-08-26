Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) & Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) Head to Head Analysis

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Palladyne AI and Gates Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palladyne AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Gates Industrial 0 3 6 0 2.67

Gates Industrial has a consensus target price of $19.44, suggesting a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Gates Industrial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than Palladyne AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A Gates Industrial 7.24% 10.27% 5.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palladyne AI and Gates Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Palladyne AI and Gates Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palladyne AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gates Industrial $3.48 billion 1.35 $232.90 million $0.91 19.78

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Palladyne AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Gates Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gates Industrial beats Palladyne AI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments. The company's software platform enables robotic systems to perceive their environment and quickly adapt to changing circumstances by generalizing from their experience using dynamic real-time operations without extensive programming and with minimal robot training. It serves customers from various industries, such as industrial manufacturing, warehousing and logistics, defense, infrastructure maintenance and repair, energy, aerospace and aviation, and others. The company was formerly known as Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation and changed its name to Palladyne AI Corp. in March 2024. Palladyne AI Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

