Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Gentex were worth $18,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

