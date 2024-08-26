Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 16,383 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 16,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $12,451.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,003.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
GEVO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.87. 10,108,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Gevo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $206.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.90.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 393.88%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.
