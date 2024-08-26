Gravity Price Reaches $0.0409 on Exchanges (G)

Gravity (G) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Gravity has a market capitalization of $295.98 million and $31.37 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gravity has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity token can now be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Gravity Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.04447644 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $26,751,761.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

