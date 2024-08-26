Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) CEO Lasse Petterson Sells 46,510 Shares

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) CEO Lasse Petterson sold 46,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $422,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,101 shares in the company, valued at $8,454,397.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Lasse Petterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Lasse Petterson sold 28,709 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $265,271.16.

On Monday, August 19th, Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $487,165.26.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $659.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,356,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after buying an additional 192,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Further Reading

