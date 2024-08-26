Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $106,534.20 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,260.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $350.46 or 0.00553993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009299 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00101564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00262005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00031251 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00039599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00071106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

