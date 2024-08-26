Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 72,870 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $12.84.
Gyre Therapeutics Trading Up 11.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.
In related news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $41,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
