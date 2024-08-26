Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.52% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Independence Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 399,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,449,000.

Shares of SIHY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.2587 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

