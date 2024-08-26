Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.24

Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 49328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on HROW shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Harrow from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Harrow Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Harrow by 2,730.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

