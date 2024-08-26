HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCI. StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on HCI Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 141.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the second quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI opened at $95.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $121.57. The firm has a market cap of $995.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCI Group will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

