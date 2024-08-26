Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 51.10% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Up 0.1 %

HCAT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 171,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,144. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $429.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 13,035 shares of company stock worth $81,396 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 438.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,408 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 96.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,131 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 305,079 shares during the period. Daventry Group LP raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.9% in the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,247,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,253,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,686 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.