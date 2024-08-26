Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Up to $11.05

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.05, but opened at $11.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 91,396 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diana Glassman sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $30,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,975.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 88,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.