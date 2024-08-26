HI (HI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

HI (HI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $261,226.84 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,006.42 or 1.00060636 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007929 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011798 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048203 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $232,340.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

