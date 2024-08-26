High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.46

Shares of High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.47, with a volume of 52851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Get High Arctic Energy Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at High Arctic Energy Services

In other news, Senior Officer Lonn Bate acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00. Company insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.