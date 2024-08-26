Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires 15,450 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AB. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 29,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,351. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 117.84%.

In other news, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $445,673.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,935.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Hogbin sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $445,673.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $348,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

