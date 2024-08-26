Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 705,607 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,583,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,644,000 after buying an additional 107,519 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.29. 145,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,801. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

