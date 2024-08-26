Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $1,618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $35.60. 3,332,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,006,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.