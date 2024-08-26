Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

T traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,519,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,880,934. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

