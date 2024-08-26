Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IWF traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $365.81. 270,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,130. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $362.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

