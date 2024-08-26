Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.11

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 1263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.34.

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.