Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 12-Month High at $157.58

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.58 and last traded at $156.77, with a volume of 3532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $155.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $1,339,245.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,297,213 over the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

